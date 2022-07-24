Seizert Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 23,507 Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 23,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 321,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,518,000 after purchasing an additional 21,900 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 179,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 9,425 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 81,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 30,013 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 47,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 12,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luther Burbank in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Luther Burbank

In other Luther Burbank news, EVP Parham Medhat sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total value of $60,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,646.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 23.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Luther Burbank Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of LBC opened at $12.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $665.25 million, a P/E ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.26. Luther Burbank Co. has a twelve month low of $12.22 and a twelve month high of $15.37.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $45.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.30 million. Luther Burbank had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 40.22%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Luther Burbank Co. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Luther Burbank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Luther Burbank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.82%.

Luther Burbank Company Profile

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, depositors, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

