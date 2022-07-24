Seizert Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,612 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,999 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 4,634 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 28,317 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at about $601,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,080 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. 57.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,854,867 shares in the company, valued at $7,928,230,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of WBA stock opened at $38.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.58 and a 200 day moving average of $45.10. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.57 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 30.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WBA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Cowen decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.25.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

