Seizert Capital Partners LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,890 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.67% of First Financial Northwest worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 73,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Northwest in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. RSM US Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Northwest in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.13% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Northwest Stock Performance

Shares of FFNW stock opened at $15.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.00 and a 200-day moving average of $16.56. The company has a market cap of $141.05 million, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. First Financial Northwest, Inc. has a one year low of $14.62 and a one year high of $17.95.

First Financial Northwest Announces Dividend

First Financial Northwest ( NASDAQ:FFNW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.12 million. First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 22.77% and a return on equity of 8.15%. Equities research analysts forecast that First Financial Northwest, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. First Financial Northwest’s payout ratio is currently 34.53%.

Insider Activity at First Financial Northwest

In related news, CFO Richard P. Jacobson sold 2,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $41,184.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,756 shares in the company, valued at $493,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About First Financial Northwest

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

