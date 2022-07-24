Seizert Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) by 40.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,342 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,949 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in CTS were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTS. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in CTS by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,062,905 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,030,000 after purchasing an additional 172,060 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in CTS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CTS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in CTS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $880,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in CTS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,749,000. 91.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CTS alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of CTS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet cut shares of CTS from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CTS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Insider Activity at CTS

CTS Stock Performance

In related news, Director Ye Jane Li sold 4,000 shares of CTS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.39, for a total value of $145,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,800 shares in the company, valued at $283,842. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CTS stock opened at $37.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.54. CTS Co. has a 52-week low of $28.72 and a 52-week high of $41.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.49.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CTS had a negative net margin of 6.32% and a positive return on equity of 14.93%. The firm had revenue of $147.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CTS Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

CTS Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -15.53%.

CTS Profile

(Get Rating)

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.