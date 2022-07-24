Seizert Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 31,871 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in Verint Systems by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 5,215,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,879,000 after acquiring an additional 233,000 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its stake in Verint Systems by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,754,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,173,000 after acquiring an additional 226,481 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Verint Systems by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,631,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,692,000 after acquiring an additional 166,411 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Verint Systems by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,588,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,393,000 after acquiring an additional 23,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Verint Systems by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,390,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,024,000 after purchasing an additional 38,158 shares during the period.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Insider Activity at Verint Systems

In related news, President Elan Moriah sold 2,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $104,884.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 118,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,606.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Peter Fante sold 957 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total value of $41,351.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,426.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Elan Moriah sold 2,337 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $104,884.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 118,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,606.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,701 shares of company stock valued at $1,198,489. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Verint Systems Trading Down 1.6 %

VRNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Verint Systems to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Verint Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $44.55 on Friday. Verint Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.83 and a 12 month high of $56.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -404.96, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $219.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.52 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verint Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.