Sensata Technologies Holding plc (ST) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 9th

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th.

Sensata Technologies has a payout ratio of 10.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Sensata Technologies to earn $4.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.1%.

Sensata Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ST opened at $44.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.91. Sensata Technologies has a 1-year low of $38.31 and a 1-year high of $65.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.20.

Insider Activity at Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $975.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Sensata Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Shannon M. Votava sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $87,858.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,389 shares in the company, valued at $799,947.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,888,619 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $197,736,000 after buying an additional 451,725 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 833,577 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,387,000 after buying an additional 249,277 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 253.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 324,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,521,000 after buying an additional 232,972 shares during the last quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 402,498 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,467,000 after buying an additional 182,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 250.4% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 128,505 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,592,000 after buying an additional 91,835 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on ST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.42.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

