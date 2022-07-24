Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $371.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Sensient Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Sensient Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Sensient Technologies stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $84.01. The stock had a trading volume of 281,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,170. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 0.86. Sensient Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $72.75 and a fifty-two week high of $106.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 3.65.

Sensient Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is 50.46%.

Insider Activity at Sensient Technologies

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sensient Technologies

In related news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 28,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $86.47 per share, for a total transaction of $2,460,417.38. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,844,856 shares in the company, valued at $505,404,698.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders purchased a total of 391,549 shares of company stock worth $32,881,788 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 209.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,523 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 5,090 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $598,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,678 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

