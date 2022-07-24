Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SHCR. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Sharecare in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Sharecare from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Sharecare from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Sharecare Trading Down 9.0 %

Shares of SHCR stock opened at $1.52 on Wednesday. Sharecare has a 1 year low of $1.44 and a 1 year high of $9.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $532.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sharecare

Sharecare ( NASDAQ:SHCR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sharecare had a negative return on equity of 22.95% and a negative net margin of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $100.71 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sharecare will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHCR. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sharecare by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sharecare in the 4th quarter worth about $2,687,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sharecare in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sharecare in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sharecare by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 508,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.76% of the company’s stock.

Sharecare Company Profile

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to enhance their health and well-being.

