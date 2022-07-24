Shivom Hits Market Capitalization of $396,468.06 (OMX)

Shivom (OMX) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. Over the last week, Shivom has traded flat against the dollar. One Shivom coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, CoinBene, Coinsuper and IDEX. Shivom has a market cap of $396,468.06 and $69.00 worth of Shivom was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004564 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,883.36 or 1.00005087 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00006658 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004568 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003805 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
About Shivom
OMX is a coin. Its launch date was June 5th, 2018. Shivom’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 911,746,999 coins. The official website for Shivom is shivom.io. Shivom’s official Twitter account is @ProjectShivom. The official message board for Shivom is medium.com/@projectshivom. The Reddit community for Shivom is /r/Shivom.
Buying and Selling Shivom
Shivom can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Coinsuper, CoinBene, Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shivom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shivom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shivom using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Shivom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shivom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.