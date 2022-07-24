Shivom Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $69.00 (OMX)

Shivom (OMX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 24th. One Shivom coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, Coinsuper, Kucoin and IDEX. Shivom has a total market cap of $396,468.06 and $69.00 worth of Shivom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Shivom has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,743.59 or 1.00022147 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004399 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00006600 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004398 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003833 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
Shivom Profile
OMX is a coin. It launched on June 5th, 2018. Shivom’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 911,746,999 coins. The official website for Shivom is shivom.io. Shivom’s official Twitter account is @ProjectShivom. Shivom’s official message board is medium.com/@projectshivom. The Reddit community for Shivom is /r/Shivom.
Shivom Coin Trading
Shivom can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, DDEX, Coinsuper, IDEX and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shivom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shivom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shivom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
