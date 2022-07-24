Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS)

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 215 ($2.57) to GBX 198 ($2.37) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 205 ($2.45) to GBX 180 ($2.15) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.57) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Monday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 200 ($2.39) to GBX 170 ($2.03) and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Friday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 202.75 ($2.42).

Get Marks and Spencer Group alerts:

Marks and Spencer Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of MKS opened at GBX 144.80 ($1.73) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 140.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 164.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.51, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.92. Marks and Spencer Group has a 1 year low of GBX 127 ($1.52) and a 1 year high of GBX 263 ($3.14). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.84 billion and a PE ratio of 905.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Marks and Spencer Group

In other Marks and Spencer Group news, insider Eoin Tonge sold 256,760 shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 137 ($1.64), for a total value of £351,761.20 ($420,515.48). In other news, insider Eoin Tonge sold 256,760 shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 137 ($1.64), for a total value of £351,761.20 ($420,515.48). Also, insider Stuart Machin sold 99,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 137 ($1.64), for a total value of £135,795.77 ($162,338.04).

(Get Rating)

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.