Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for ITV (LON:ITV)

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of ITV (LON:ITV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ITV. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of ITV from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a GBX 93 ($1.11) price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.03) target price on shares of ITV in a report on Monday, June 20th. BNP Paribas downgraded ITV from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of ITV in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on ITV from GBX 95 ($1.14) to GBX 85 ($1.02) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ITV has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 114 ($1.36).

LON:ITV opened at GBX 70.20 ($0.84) on Wednesday. ITV has a 1-year low of GBX 62.04 ($0.74) and a 1-year high of GBX 127.19 ($1.52). The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 68.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 85.11. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.83 billion and a PE ratio of 780.00.

In other news, insider Mary Harris purchased 3,943 shares of ITV stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 66 ($0.79) per share, for a total transaction of £2,602.38 ($3,111.03). Also, insider Andrew Cosslett bought 301,889 shares of ITV stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 69 ($0.82) per share, for a total transaction of £208,303.41 ($249,017.82).

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

