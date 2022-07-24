Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) Price Target Lowered to C$15.00 at National Bank Financial

Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$17.50 to C$15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

LWSCF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$18.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Sienna Senior Living Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:LWSCF opened at $10.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.23. Sienna Senior Living has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $12.94.

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services, as well as specialized services comprising dementia care, continence management, skin and wound care, palliation, and end of life care; and provides management services.

