Sierra Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 2,070 Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW)

Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GSEW. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 4,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GSEW opened at $58.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.85.

