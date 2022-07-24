Sierra Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD)

Sierra Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Rating) by 455.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,223 shares during the quarter. Sierra Capital LLC owned 0.10% of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 107.2% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $48.82 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.86 and a twelve month high of $51.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.30.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.074 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Featured Stories

