Sierra Capital LLC Has $541,000 Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Sierra Capital LLC reduced its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,579 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ boosted its position in Amdocs by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 10,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amdocs by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Amdocs by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DOX has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Amdocs from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Amdocs Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ DOX opened at $86.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.69. Amdocs Limited has a 52-week low of $68.33 and a 52-week high of $88.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.91.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 16.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.43%.

Amdocs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.