Sierra Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Sierra Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 342 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total transaction of $156,504.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,711,170.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at $19,027,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,300 shares of company stock worth $2,609,904. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $529.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $475.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $513.84. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The company has a market capitalization of $234.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.71, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective (up previously from $560.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $645.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $571.72.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

