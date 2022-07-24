Sierra Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

AMLP opened at $35.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.37. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $30.04 and a 12 month high of $42.18.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.