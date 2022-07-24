Sierra Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in RH (NYSE:RH)

Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RH by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of RH by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RH by 17.9% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of RH by 2.7% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RH by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 96.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get RH alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at RH

In other RH news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 1,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.47, for a total value of $320,039.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,808,065.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other RH news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.31, for a total value of $33,300.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,650,560.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 1,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.47, for a total value of $320,039.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,808,065.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,363 shares of company stock worth $18,324,332. Corporate insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RH Price Performance

Several analysts have weighed in on RH shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on RH from $330.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on RH from $385.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on RH from $262.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on RH from $825.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on RH in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.13.

Shares of RH opened at $269.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $334.38. RH has a 52-week low of $207.37 and a 52-week high of $744.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.27.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $2.38. RH had a return on equity of 77.40% and a net margin of 19.68%. The business had revenue of $957.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.89 EPS. RH’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that RH will post 24.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RH Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.