Sierra Capital LLC Raises Holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Sierra Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Get Rating) by 132.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 443,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 252,609 shares during the period. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust accounts for approximately 1.6% of Sierra Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust were worth $10,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 90,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 122.9% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSG opened at $21.92 on Friday. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a 52-week low of $14.89 and a 52-week high of $26.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.48.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

