Sierra Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWJ)

Sierra Capital LLC trimmed its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWJ – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,350 shares during the quarter. Sierra Capital LLC owned about 0.15% of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 669,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,557,000 after purchasing an additional 7,757 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 259,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,306,000 after acquiring an additional 39,256 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 151,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,367,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 72,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 27,889 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA HEWJ opened at $38.56 on Friday. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $34.43 and a twelve month high of $41.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.88.

