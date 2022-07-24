Sierra Capital LLC Sells 358 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Sierra Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RACE. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 2,025.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,363,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,430,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,179,000 after acquiring an additional 44,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. 38.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on RACE. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ferrari from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ferrari from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Ferrari from €160.00 ($161.62) to €140.00 ($141.41) in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ferrari from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.30.

RACE opened at $200.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $188.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.04. Ferrari has a one year low of $167.45 and a one year high of $278.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.82.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 40.26% and a net margin of 19.46%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

