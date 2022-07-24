Signal Gold (OTCMKTS:SGNLF) Downgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Signal Gold (OTCMKTS:SGNLF – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have C$1.20 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$1.30.
Signal Gold Stock Performance
OTCMKTS SGNLF opened at 0.36 on Wednesday. Signal Gold has a 52 week low of 0.23 and a 52 week high of 0.72.
About Signal Gold
