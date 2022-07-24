Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Has $1.89 Million Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,691 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,319,000. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,075 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,827 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 44,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,103,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the period. 45.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total value of $2,439,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 674,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,278,839.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TMUS stock opened at $132.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $165.51 billion, a PE ratio of 59.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $132.86 and a 200-day moving average of $126.27. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.51 and a 12-month high of $146.92.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $20.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 3.49%. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a $150.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $188.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.14.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

