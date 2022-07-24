Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Has $7.69 Million Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 209,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,304 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises approximately 4.6% of Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $7,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 78,349,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,446,000 after purchasing an additional 7,037,773 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 76,688,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,984,417,000 after purchasing an additional 6,824,172 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 62,559,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066,179 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,705,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 8,261.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 10,494,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,360,000 after acquiring an additional 10,369,041 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $31.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.06. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $29.92 and a 52 week high of $40.83.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

