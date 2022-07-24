Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Purchases 280 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $72.18 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $69.86 and a 52 week high of $82.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.97 and a 200-day moving average of $76.76.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.