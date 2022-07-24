Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Sells 149 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. reduced its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 820 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth $808,203,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,484,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,218,874,000 after buying an additional 600,643 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,795,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,102,958,000 after buying an additional 570,001 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 615.6% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 449,631 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $172,006,000 after buying an additional 386,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth $139,179,000. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:GS opened at $323.93 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $277.84 and a one year high of $426.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $111.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $303.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $327.47.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.61 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $11.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $15.02 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $418.00 to $354.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $505.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $461.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 123,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $2,372,831.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,977,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,048,689.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,320,622 shares of company stock worth $25,684,252 in the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

