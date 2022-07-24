Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Sells 717 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. decreased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 717 shares during the quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% in the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 16,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 84.2% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 21,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 9,907 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 13.6% in the first quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 53,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after buying an additional 6,454 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 13.4% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Finally, Fusion Capital LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 7.5% in the first quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 83,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after buying an additional 5,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:USB opened at $47.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.25 and a 200-day moving average of $52.88. The company has a market cap of $70.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.00. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $43.74 and a one year high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 42.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.47.

U.S. Bancorp Profile



U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

