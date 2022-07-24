Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Shares Sold by Cullen Capital Management LLC

Cullen Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) by 76.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,985 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 78,983 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Silicon Motion Technology worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 133,066 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $12,645,000 after purchasing an additional 21,369 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 1,511.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 146,251 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $9,772,000 after purchasing an additional 137,176 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,290 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. grew its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 131,458 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $12,492,000 after acquiring an additional 5,436 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,448 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $4,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Stock Performance

Shares of SIMO stock opened at $85.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.00. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.86 and a fifty-two week high of $98.65.

Silicon Motion Technology Announces Dividend

Silicon Motion Technology ( NASDAQ:SIMO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.19. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 22.42%. The company had revenue of $242.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SIMO. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. B. Riley cut shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Roth Capital cut shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna cut shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.43.

About Silicon Motion Technology

(Get Rating)

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

Featured Articles

