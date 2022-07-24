Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Price Target Raised to $115.00

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

SI has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $200.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Silvergate Capital currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $158.50.

SI opened at $86.50 on Wednesday. Silvergate Capital has a fifty-two week low of $50.65 and a fifty-two week high of $239.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.76.

Silvergate Capital ( NYSE:SI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.31. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 45.70% and a return on equity of 7.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Silvergate Capital will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Silvergate Capital news, CEO Alan J. Lane sold 16,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.46, for a total transaction of $1,508,392.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 44,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,815 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,561,000 after buying an additional 26,415 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $26,083,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $11,963,000. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

