SKALE Network Trading 6.5% Higher Over Last Week (SKL)

SKALE Network (SKL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. SKALE Network has a total market capitalization of $195.92 million and approximately $8.04 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SKALE Network has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar. One SKALE Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0537 or 0.00000236 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,739.57 or 1.00067972 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004396 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00006405 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004401 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003858 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

SKALE Network Profile

SKL is a coin. It was first traded on September 10th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 4,276,664,349 coins and its circulating supply is 3,647,227,671 coins. SKALE Network’s official message board is skale.network/blog. The official website for SKALE Network is skale.network. SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @SkaleNetwork.

Buying and Selling SKALE Network

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network is an open source Web3 platform intended to bring speed and configurability to blockchain. SKALE Network is the project by N.O.D.E. Foundation – the Lichtenstein Foundation that aims to advance development of Web3 technologies and make decentralized web more user friendly and accessible for developers, validators, and end users. N.O.D.E. Foundation partners with SKALE Labs, and other top entities and investors around the world to facilitate development of SKALE Network. SKALE Labs is the core team involved in creating the technology specs, creating the code, and growing use and awareness of the network. SKALE Labs is headquartered in San Francisco, California and also operates in Kharkiv, Ukraine. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SKALE Network directly using U.S. dollars.

