Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Purchased by Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,337 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 14.4% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,875 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.0% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 26,327 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 81.3% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 26.9% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 17,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 37.0% during the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 300,181 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,008,000 after acquiring an additional 81,015 shares during the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SWKS shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.45.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $106.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.76 and a twelve month high of $197.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.61.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.22%.

About Skyworks Solutions

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.