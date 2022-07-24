SMH Capital Advisors Inc. Buys 929 Shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

SMH Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,908 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. SMH Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 201,823 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 67,645 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,959 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,131 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE ADX opened at $16.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.17. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.65 and a 52 week high of $22.33.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th.

In related news, Director Frederic A. Escherich sold 4,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total value of $65,036.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,553.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Profile

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.

