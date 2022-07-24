SMH Capital Advisors Inc. Has $1.60 Million Stock Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

SMH Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. VICI Properties accounts for 2.6% of SMH Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. SMH Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in VICI Properties by 139.4% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in VICI Properties by 150.5% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in VICI Properties by 218.5% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in VICI Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in VICI Properties by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $33.06 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.23 and a 12 month high of $33.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.08. The stock has a market cap of $31.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.93.

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.09). VICI Properties had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 63.44%. The company had revenue of $416.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.44%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VICI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

