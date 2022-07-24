SMH Capital Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)

SMH Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PETS. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in PetMed Express by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in PetMed Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in PetMed Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $513,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PetMed Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $483,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in PetMed Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $372,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PetMed Express in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

PetMed Express Price Performance

NASDAQ:PETS opened at $20.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $439.53 million, a PE ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.57. PetMed Express, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.08 and a fifty-two week high of $32.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.79.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $66.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.80 million. PetMed Express had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 7.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PetMed Express, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

PetMed Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. PetMed Express’s dividend payout ratio is 115.39%.

PetMed Express Profile

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products, and other supplies for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

See Also

