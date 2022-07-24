SMH Capital Advisors Inc. Raises Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

SMH Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,253 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. International Business Machines makes up about 0.7% of SMH Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. SMH Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 9,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital raised its stake in International Business Machines by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 6,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 9,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $166.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.10.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.9 %

IBM stock opened at $128.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $114.56 and a 12-month high of $146.00. The stock has a market cap of $115.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $137.29 and its 200 day moving average is $133.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other International Business Machines news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,106,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About International Business Machines

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.