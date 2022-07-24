Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Cut to $24.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $42.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 140.96% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Snap from $41.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Snap from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Snap from $45.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Snap from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Snap from $49.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

NYSE SNAP opened at $9.96 on Friday. Snap has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $83.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of -19.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 7.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.02 and its 200 day moving average is $27.42.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 21.32% and a negative net margin of 18.31%. Snap’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 6,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total value of $80,011.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,138,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,559,594.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 6,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total value of $80,011.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,138,505 shares in the company, valued at $13,559,594.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $26,595,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 75,110,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,500,559.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,520,386 shares of company stock valued at $41,751,856 in the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Snap by 198.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Snap in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Snap during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Snap by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 1,189.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

