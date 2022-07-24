Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 100.80% from the company’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Snap’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.61) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Snap from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Snap from $59.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Snap from $45.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Snap from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Snap Price Performance

Shares of Snap stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a current ratio of 7.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.42. Snap has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $83.34. The firm has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.15 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Activity

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 18.31% and a negative return on equity of 21.32%. Snap’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Snap will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 8,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $116,590.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,090,558 shares in the company, valued at $15,289,623.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $99,586.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 255,314 shares in the company, valued at $3,587,161.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 8,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $116,590.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,090,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,289,623.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,520,386 shares of company stock worth $41,751,856 over the last quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Snap by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Snap during the fourth quarter worth $749,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in Snap by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 6,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 14,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

