Snap (NYSE:SNAP) PT Lowered to $11.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.44% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Snap from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Snap from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Snap from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Snap from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Snap from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $9.96 on Friday. Snap has a one year low of $9.91 and a one year high of $83.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 7.19. The company has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.15 and a beta of 1.20.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 21.32% and a negative net margin of 18.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 26,093 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total transaction of $622,839.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,145,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,336,473.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 37,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $463,447.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,449,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,795,905.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 26,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total value of $622,839.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,145,223 shares in the company, valued at $27,336,473.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,520,386 shares of company stock valued at $41,751,856 in the last 90 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 198.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Snap during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Snap in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap by 1,189.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

