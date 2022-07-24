Snap (NYSE:SNAP) PT Lowered to $25.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Posted by on Jul 24th, 2022

Snap (NYSE:SNAPGet Rating) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Vertical Research lowered shares of Snap to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Snap from $42.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Snap from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Snap from $52.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Snap from $60.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.00.

Snap Trading Down 39.1 %

SNAP opened at $9.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.15 and a beta of 1.20. Snap has a 12 month low of $9.91 and a 12 month high of $83.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.42.

Snap (NYSE:SNAPGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). Snap had a negative return on equity of 21.32% and a negative net margin of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 8,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $116,590.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,090,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,289,623.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 8,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $116,590.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,090,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,289,623.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 63,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total transaction of $1,523,046.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,379,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,873,842.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,520,386 shares of company stock worth $41,751,856.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snap

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Snap by 198.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap by 1,189.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. 53.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Snap

(Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Snap (NYSE:SNAP)

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.