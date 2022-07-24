Snap (NYSE:SNAP) PT Lowered to $25.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Vertical Research lowered shares of Snap to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Snap from $42.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Snap from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Snap from $52.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Snap from $60.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.00.

Get Snap alerts:

Snap Trading Down 39.1 %

SNAP opened at $9.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.15 and a beta of 1.20. Snap has a 12 month low of $9.91 and a 12 month high of $83.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). Snap had a negative return on equity of 21.32% and a negative net margin of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 8,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $116,590.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,090,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,289,623.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 8,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $116,590.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,090,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,289,623.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 63,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total transaction of $1,523,046.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,379,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,873,842.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,520,386 shares of company stock worth $41,751,856.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snap

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Snap by 198.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap by 1,189.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. 53.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Snap

(Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.