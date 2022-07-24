Snowball Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,026.00 (SNOB)

Snowball (SNOB) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 24th. Snowball has a total market capitalization of $255,072.80 and $1,026.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Snowball has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar. One Snowball coin can currently be bought for $0.0506 or 0.00000222 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004392 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001592 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00016634 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001818 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00032615 BTC.
Snowball Coin Profile
Snowball’s total supply is 17,708,349 coins and its circulating supply is 5,042,291 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball.
Snowball Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Snowball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Snowball and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.