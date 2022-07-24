Snowball Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,026.00 (SNOB)

Snowball (SNOB) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 24th. Snowball has a total market capitalization of $255,072.80 and $1,026.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Snowball has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar. One Snowball coin can currently be bought for $0.0506 or 0.00000222 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004392 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00016634 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00032615 BTC.

Snowball Coin Profile

Snowball’s total supply is 17,708,349 coins and its circulating supply is 5,042,291 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball.

Snowball Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snowball directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Snowball should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Snowball using one of the exchanges listed above.

