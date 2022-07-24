SnowGem (XSG) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $45,383.00

SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. SnowGem has a total market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SnowGem has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One SnowGem coin can now be purchased for $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, STEX and Graviex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00040565 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000808 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 50.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SnowGem Profile

SnowGem (XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Graviex and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

