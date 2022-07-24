Solanium (SLIM) Price Up 5.6% This Week

Solanium (SLIM) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. Solanium has a total market capitalization of $9.42 million and $1.28 million worth of Solanium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Solanium coin can currently be bought for about $0.0966 or 0.00000425 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Solanium has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004398 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001596 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00016616 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001811 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00032684 BTC.
Solanium Coin Profile
Solanium’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,500,000 coins. Solanium’s official Twitter account is @solanium_io.
Buying and Selling Solanium
