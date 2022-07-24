Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.20-$6.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.71. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Sonoco Products also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.35-$1.45 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SON. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Friday, July 1st. They set a buy rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Sonoco Products to $67.00 in a report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sonoco Products from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.57.

Shares of NYSE:SON opened at $61.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.69. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $51.52 and a fifty-two week high of $67.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 28.33%. Sonoco Products’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.79%.

In other Sonoco Products news, CFO Julie C. Albrecht sold 1,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total transaction of $104,779.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,347,691.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 6,624 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 7,165 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 1st quarter worth approximately $688,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,158,000. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

