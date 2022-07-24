SORA Validator Token (VAL) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $9,361.00

SORA Validator Token (VAL) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 24th. One SORA Validator Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000562 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SORA Validator Token has a market cap of $52,428.39 and approximately $9,361.00 worth of SORA Validator Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SORA Validator Token has traded 91.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22,846.82 or 1.00005144 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00044531 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004467 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001150 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00023669 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004329 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SORA Validator Token Profile

VAL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. SORA Validator Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 408,003 coins. The official website for SORA Validator Token is sora.org. The Reddit community for SORA Validator Token is https://reddit.com/r/SORA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SORA Validator Token’s official Twitter account is @Valorbit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SORA Validator Token is medium.com/sora-xor.

SORA Validator Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

