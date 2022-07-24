SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Stake Raised by Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 200.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,129 shares during the quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SRLN. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 137.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of SRLN opened at $42.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.01. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $41.22 and a 1-year high of $46.13.

