Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Shares Purchased by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 612,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,415 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 1.18% of Spire worth $43,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Spire by 4.0% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Spire by 2.8% during the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 167,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,985,000 after acquiring an additional 4,623 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spire during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spire during the first quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Spire by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 104,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,525,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on SR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Spire from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Sidoti lowered shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Spire from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spire presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.83.

Spire Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE SR opened at $70.09 on Friday. Spire Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.60 and a twelve month high of $79.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.92.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.34. Spire had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $880.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.71 EPS. Spire’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Spire Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Spire Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.685 per share. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.65%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard sold 2,211 shares of Spire stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total value of $164,387.85. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,662.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard sold 2,211 shares of Spire stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total value of $164,387.85. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,662.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven P. Rasche acquired 1,703 shares of Spire stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.09 per share, with a total value of $41,025.27. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,855. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Spire Profile

(Get Rating)

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

Further Reading

