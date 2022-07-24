Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Shares Sold by Aew Capital Management L P

Aew Capital Management L P cut its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,168,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 113,000 shares during the period. Spirit Realty Capital makes up approximately 1.6% of Aew Capital Management L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Aew Capital Management L P’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $53,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 37.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.33.

Spirit Realty Capital Stock Up 1.5 %

Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $42.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.85. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.79 and a twelve month high of $52.29.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.42). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 35.32% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $167.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spirit Realty Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.638 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 140.11%.

Spirit Realty Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

Featured Articles

