Splinterlands (SPS) Price Reaches $0.35 on Top Exchanges

Splinterlands (SPS) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 24th. Splinterlands has a total market capitalization of $36.07 million and approximately $3.18 million worth of Splinterlands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Splinterlands has traded flat against the US dollar. One Splinterlands coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000764 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004398 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00017154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00032694 BTC.

Splinterlands’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,187,459 coins. Splinterlands’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands.

