StackOs (STACK) Trading 3.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

StackOs (STACK) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 24th. StackOs has a market cap of $6.90 million and approximately $22,523.00 worth of StackOs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StackOs coin can currently be purchased for $0.0183 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, StackOs has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004394 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001598 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00017098 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001805 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00033033 BTC.
StackOs Profile
StackOs’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 377,183,352 coins. StackOs’ official Twitter account is @DeployOnStackOS.
StackOs Coin Trading
